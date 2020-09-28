HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $25.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.97 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $99.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $103.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $257.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised HL Acquisitions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

LPRO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 25,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

