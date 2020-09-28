HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Cowen lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

