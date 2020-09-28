HOMIHELP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $298,709.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.56 or 0.00069480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $298,709.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00254752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01593122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188112 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

