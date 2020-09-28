HOMIHELP 1-Day Volume Reaches $309,132.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $7.80 or 0.00071460 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $309,132.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.01552143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00193583 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.