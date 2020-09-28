Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0085

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market cap of $804,050.88 and $4,618.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.01579246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00196371 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.