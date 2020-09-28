HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HNGKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.94.
About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR
