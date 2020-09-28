HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HNGKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing.

