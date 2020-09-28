HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) versus Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR alerts:

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.32 billion 3.68 $198.00 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.43 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.