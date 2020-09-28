HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $213,100.62 and approximately $507,184.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.