Horizen Price Reaches $5.78 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00052937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, COSS, Bittrex and DragonEX. During the last week, Horizen has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $57.95 million and $2.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00522419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,034,675 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, COSS and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

