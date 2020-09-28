HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) & BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head to Head Comparison

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $4.23 billion 0.46 $172.70 million $0.86 11.23 HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $2.02 billion 1.97 $266.87 million $1.78 14.61

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BPOST SA/ADR. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 4.00% 20.27% 4.10% HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BPOST SA/ADR and HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80 HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

