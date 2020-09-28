HSBC Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €25.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.79 ($30.34).

ETR JEN opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

