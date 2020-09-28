Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huize in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Huize stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.02% of Huize as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

