Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by 152.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $22.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $400.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.98. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.