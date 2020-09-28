Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $894,582.95 and $45,142.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

