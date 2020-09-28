Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Hits $276,810.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $276,810.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

