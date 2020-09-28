Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $272,634.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.43 or 0.04621691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.