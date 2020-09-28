Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Short Interest Update

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDII opened at $0.06 on Monday. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

