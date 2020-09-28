Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Short Interest Update

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDII opened at $0.06 on Monday. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Hypertension Diagnostics
