I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of BDTX opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other I-Mab news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $205,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,287 shares of company stock worth $680,421 over the last ninety days.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.