i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,649. The company has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a P/E ratio of -501.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

