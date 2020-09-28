IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.