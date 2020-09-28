Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a growth of 570.9% from the August 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Iberdrola stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

