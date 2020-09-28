Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,200 shares, a growth of 570.9% from the August 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.
Iberdrola stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
