Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Identiv worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,177. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Identiv has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

