Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32).

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 123,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 749,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

