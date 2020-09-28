Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 87.9% in September

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the August 31st total of 1,372,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 827.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETTYF. DNB Markets cut Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Idorsia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Idorsia has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$33.90 during trading hours on Monday. Idorsia has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07.

