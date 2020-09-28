IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

IGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.45. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 2,816 shares worth $164,971. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 172.4% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 269,704 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $11,209,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 136,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 113,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

