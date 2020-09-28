iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.93 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

