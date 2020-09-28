IHS Markit Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

INFO stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.45. 75,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,072. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

