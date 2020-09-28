Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Update

Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Iliad stock remained flat at $$199.12 on Monday. Iliad has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, New Street Research cut Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

