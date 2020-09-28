Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.
Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 72.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.
ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.
In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
