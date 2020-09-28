Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 72.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

