Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.
Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.
NYSE:ITW opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $203.18.
In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.24.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
