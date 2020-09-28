Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $192.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $203.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.