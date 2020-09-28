IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.36. IMI PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.866 per share. This is a boost from IMI PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. IMI PLC/S’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

IMI PLC/S Company Profile

