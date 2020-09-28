Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0352

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Incent has a market cap of $1.62 million and $847.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.27 or 0.01593767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00187064 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

