Incent Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $539.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00100790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00241807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.01564112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00195797 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

