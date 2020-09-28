Independent Research Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €5.30 Price Target

Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.57 ($6.55).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.39. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.