Independent Research Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.19 ($191.99).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €133.30 ($156.82) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.65. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

