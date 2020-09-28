INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.13. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

