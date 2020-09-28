Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.76 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 260.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $2,502.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

