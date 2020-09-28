Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $340,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,094. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

