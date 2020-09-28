Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $10.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflarx during the second quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inflarx by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Inflarx during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Inflarx will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

