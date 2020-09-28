INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut INGENICO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of INGIY opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.19. INGENICO/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

