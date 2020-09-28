Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,431,526. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth about $297,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 6,287,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.