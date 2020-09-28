Ingredion Inc (INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on October 26th

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $76.42 on Monday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.