Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

INGR stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

