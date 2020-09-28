Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

INE opened at C$23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.03. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3384259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

