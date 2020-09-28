Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 86.5% in September

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innovative Food stock remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

