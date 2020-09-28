Innovative Industrial Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,159 call options.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,351,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.95. 11,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

