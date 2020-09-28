INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in September

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of INPEX CORP/ADR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. INPEX CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

