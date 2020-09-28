Insider Buying: BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Acquires £11,670 in Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £11,670 ($15,248.92).

BRWM opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 410.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 428.50 ($5.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $689.00 million and a P/E ratio of 49.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.53%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

