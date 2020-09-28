Insider Buying: Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Buys £10,389.60 in Stock

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) insider Nic Hellyer bought 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,389.60 ($13,575.85).

LON BYOT opened at GBX 7.83 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million and a P/E ratio of 78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.19. Byotrol Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

