Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 1,467 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Francesca Ecsery bought 1,467 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.26 ($12,996.55).

FCIT stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 669 ($8.74). The company had a trading volume of 391,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,078. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 691.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 655.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

